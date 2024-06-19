Apple’s decision to block iPhone PC emulators has been criticized by developers, who have variously said that it is confusing, inconsistent, and probably illegal.

One even said that not even Apple’s own app reviewers appear to understand the company’s policy, because they took two months to reach a decision …

Games console emulators allowed

Apple was forced to make a number of changes in Europe to comply the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but there’s one change the company decided to make global: App Store guidelines were updated back in April to permit games console emulators on the iPhone for the first time.

The section on mini apps and game streaming has now been updated to include game emulators. “Additionally, retro game console emulator apps can offer to download games,” Apple says.

Developer Riley Testut took advantage of this to launch the Nintendo emulator Delta, and spoke with us about that at the time.

But iPhone PC emulators blocked

However, a PC emulator was rejected during App Review, with the explanation that a “PC is not a console.” Apple also refused to notarize the app, meaning that it also couldn’t be offered through third-party app stores in the EU.

We noted at the time that this was confusing.

UTM says Apple refused to notarize the app because of the violation of rule 4.7, as that is included in Notarization Review Guidelines. However, the App Review Guidelines page disagrees. It does not annotate rule 4.7 as being part of the Notarization Review Guidelines. Indeed, if you select the “Show Notarization Review Guidelines Only” toggle, rule 4.7 is greyed out as not being applicable. It’s therefore unclear if the Apple reviewers for UTM were incorrect in asserting the application was not suitable for distribution by third-party app stores in the EU.

Developers criticize Apple’s ruling

Developer Michael Tsai noted that not even Apple’s own reviewers seemed to understand the policy – and said that it doesn’t make sense.

It seems like this wasn’t initially clear to Apple, either, because the review process took two months. This also seems inconsistent with the fact that the Delta emulator is allowed to be notarized outside the App Store. It doesn’t make much sense for the rules to be more lax within the App Store.

Tsai was one of a number of developers who questioned whether it was even legal in Europe, and Steve Troughton-Smith went further.

Apple needs to read the terms of the DMA again; Apple can’t reject UTM from distribution in third party marketplaces, in just the same way it can’t prevent Epic from building an App Store. App Review is going to land them yet another clash with the EU, and potential fine-worthy rule violation.

We noted at the the time that UTM had decided not to fight it, but developer Gorkish went further.

When the UTM authors say “it’s not worth it” — they may be onto something. Apple is slowly but surely beginning to be “not worth it” for me and for many other professional users.

9to5Mac’s Take

Whatever view one takes of Apple’s global policy here, it does seem pretty clear that the company cannot legally block PC emulators from third-party app stores in Europe. I agree with those who argue that this is going to once again see the EU ruling the company’s actions illegal.

