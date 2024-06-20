Apple has been renovating and relocating many of its stores around the globe, and now it’s time for the Milton Keynes store in the UK, located 50 miles northwest of London. The store will be closed next week and will reopen later this month in a new location.

New Apple Milton Keynes Store

A Bloomberg report last year revealed the company’s plans to relocate its retail store in Milton Keynes. As noted by The Apple Post, the store is one of the few yet to be updated with a more modern design, as it currently still operates in a “narrow two-floor unit from where it has been based for several years.”

Now the mystery is over. Apple has confirmed via its website that the current store in Milton Keynes will close from June 25. The company says that a “brand new Apple Store is coming soon” on Saturday, June 29.

The store is moving to a larger space in the Midsummer Place shopping center. Midsummer Place even shared an image of the new store facade on Instagram this afternoon.

Current Apple Milton Keynes

Earlier today, Apple shared photos of its new store in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, ahead of the opening on Saturday. The store has a unique design with a floating deck inside and looks like a pyramid from the outside.

Apple The Exchange TRX connects the mall’s central atrium to a lush rooftop park that wraps around the store’s upper level. Emitting a warm glow at night, the three-dimensional layered roof consists of horizontal glass panels and shading blades to reduce the sun’s rays. A central glazed oculus brings daylight into the interior and includes a dynamic artificial-lighting feature.

As for the reopening of Apple Milton Keynes next Saturday, it will take place at 10 a.m. local time.

