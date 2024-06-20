Thinner design Apple products, bigger screen Apple Watch rumors, more iOS 18 tidbits

Benjamin and Chance are back with a review of this week’s Apple news, including thoughts on the rumored bigger watch sizes coming this fall, Apple’s plans to design thinner iPhone and MacBook Pro models, and the abrupt cancellation of Apple Pay Later. We also have unearthed even more interesting changes found in the first iOS 18 beta.

And in Happy Hour Plus, we predict what iOS 18 features will have the most impact, positive or negative, on the public at large when the software update lands on customer iPhones later this year. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

