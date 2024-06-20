Thinner design Apple products, bigger screen Apple Watch rumors, more iOS 18 tidbits

Benjamin and Chance are back with a review of this week’s Apple news, including thoughts on the rumored bigger watch sizes coming this fall, Apple’s plans to design thinner iPhone and MacBook Pro models, and the abrupt cancellation of Apple Pay Later. We also have unearthed even more interesting changes found in the first iOS 18 beta.
And in Happy Hour Plus, we predict what iOS 18 features will have the most impact, positive or negative, on the public at large when the software update lands on customer iPhones later this year. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- iOS 18 brings math and conversions support to your iPhone’s keyboard
- iOS 18 lets users choose their preferred Home Hub device
- watchOS 11 removes Siri face on Apple Watch
- Apple planning redesigned iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch that are significantly thinner
- Kuo: Apple Watch Series 10 to feature larger display and thinner chassis, approaching Ultra screen size
- Apple discontinuing Apple Pay Later, ahead of new features launching this fall
- Apple Pay Later withdrawal likely because of a law passed in 1968
- Report: Apple halts work on Vision Pro, aims to release cheaper Vision headset next year
