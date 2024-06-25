 Skip to main content

OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Mac app is now available to everyone

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 25 2024 - 1:09 pm PT
3 Comments
Mac ChatGPT app from OpenAI

Over the last month, OpenAI has gradually been rolling out its first-ever ChatGPT app for Mac with Plus subscribers. Starting today, however, OpenAI says that the ChatGPT app for macOS is now available to everyone.

OpenAI touts that the ChatGPT app for macOS is designed to “integrate seamlessly into anything you’re doing on your computer.” The app was built to be native to the Mac and offers an easy keyboard shortcut to launch it from anywhere (CMD + Space).

The ChatGPT app for macOS lets you easily interact with the chatbot. You can also choose to attach things like files, photos, and screenshots to your messages and have ChatGPT use that material.

You can also access the Voice Mode feature to interact with ChatGPT using your vice. OpenAI says that a new version of Voice Mode with GPT-4o capabilities will be available on the Mac within the coming weeks.

For both free and paid users, we’re also launching a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS that is designed to integrate seamlessly into anything you’re doing on your computer. With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question. You can also take and discuss screenshots directly in the app.

You can now have voice conversations with ChatGPT directly from your computer, starting with Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch, with GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities coming in the future. Whether you want to brainstorm a new idea for your company, prepare for an interview or have a topic you’d like to discuss, tap the headphone icon in the bottom right corner of the desktop app to start a voice conversation. 

You can download the ChatGPT app for macOS from OpenAI’s website. It’s available for free, while ChatGPT Plus subscribers can sign in and access their full account.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com