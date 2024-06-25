OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Mac app is now available to everyone

Over the last month, OpenAI has gradually been rolling out its first-ever ChatGPT app for Mac with Plus subscribers. Starting today, however, OpenAI says that the ChatGPT app for macOS is now available to everyone.

OpenAI touts that the ChatGPT app for macOS is designed to “integrate seamlessly into anything you’re doing on your computer.” The app was built to be native to the Mac and offers an easy keyboard shortcut to launch it from anywhere (CMD + Space).

The ChatGPT app for macOS lets you easily interact with the chatbot. You can also choose to attach things like files, photos, and screenshots to your messages and have ChatGPT use that material.

You can also access the Voice Mode feature to interact with ChatGPT using your vice. OpenAI says that a new version of Voice Mode with GPT-4o capabilities will be available on the Mac within the coming weeks.

You can download the ChatGPT app for macOS from OpenAI’s website. It’s available for free, while ChatGPT Plus subscribers can sign in and access their full account.

