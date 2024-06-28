HomeKit Weekly: Govee Outdoor Wall Light delivers 1500 lumens with support for HomeKit over Matter

Permanent outdoor lighting can absolutely transition a bland space into an exciting one. Govee recently released its new Smart Outdoor Wall Light which offers 1500 lumens of brightness, plenty of color options, and HomeKit support over Matter. Read on to learn more about Govee’s Smart Outdoor Wall Light.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

RGBICWW Technology: You can easily transform your outdoor areas with vibrant, dynamic lighting. This advanced technology allows up to five customizable color zones per lamp, each offering individual control and multiple color options. This feature enables you to create a personalized and colorful outdoor ambiance, perfect for any needs.

Extensive Scene Customization: With over 40 preset scene modes, the wall light can easily move from summer evenings to vibrant Christmas parties and festivities. It enhances every outdoor occasion with lighting tailored to the mood and activity, making your outdoor space versatile and inviting.

High-Performance Lighting: Surpassing traditional lights, each lamp has to 1500 lumens and offers adjustable color temperatures from a 2700K to a 6500K. Whether for daily security or special dinner lighting, the Govee’s Smart Outdoor Wall Light offers plenty of options.

Enhanced Smart Ecosystem: You can integrate the light with the Govee Home App and enjoy compatibility with voice controls via Google Home and Amazon Alexa. HomeKit support is included over Matter, and this is a prime reason why I am a Matter fan. Otherwise, it’s likely this product wouldn’t have supported HomeKit at all.

Wrap up on Govee’s Smart Outdoor Wall Light

Govee’s Smart Outdoor Wall Light is a great smart outdoor lighting option, offering plenty customization, superior performance, and HomeKit support over Matter. If you’re looking to transform your outdoor spaces with smart lighting that’s permanently installed, check out Govee’s Smart Outdoor Wall Light.

You can buy the Govee’s Smart Outdoor Wall Light from Amazon.