Apple says these three products are now ‘vintage’

Apple is now classifying three iconic products as “vintage.” The company has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to include the iPhone X, first-generation AirPods, and original HomePod as vintage products.

As a refresher, Apple products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five years ago, but less than seven years ago. Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago (via MacRumors).

Vintage Apple products are still eligible for repairs, but repairs are based on parts availability. A product loses all hardware service when it becomes “obsolete,” which happens when Apple stopped distributing it for sale more than seven years ago

AirPods were announced in September 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, which was the first iPhone without a headphone jack. AirPods were released in December and have since flourished into a full lineup of truly wireless headphones.

The HomePod was announced at WWDC 2017, but wasn’t released in February 2018 due to last-minute delays. It was subsequently discontinued in March 2021, before being revived with a new model in January 2023.

Finally, we have the iPhone X – this one marked a lot of “firsts” for Apple. It was the first major redesign to the iPhone, dropping the Home button in favor of an edge-to-edge screen with Face ID. It was the first iPhone to feature an OLED screen, and it was the first iPhone to start at $999.

Feeling old yet?