Apple’s ‘take its time’ approach proven right as its competitors keep failing

Apple has a reputation for taking its time with new technology. It is rarely first to the party, but often it arrives with an offering that sets a new standard.

There have always been critics to this approach, and that’s as true now as ever. But recent fails from some of Apple’s biggest competitors, particularly in emerging technologies like AI and robotics, have once again proven the advantage of Apple’s method.

The string of competitor fails continues

Earlier today, Amazon announced that it was bricking its Wall-E-like wheeled robots for business. Astro for Home is still a thing, but the Business variety is done for. This change comes:

only seven months after Astro for Business hit the market

with full refunds for customers who bought it

and let me stress: these robots not only are being pulled from the market, they’re actually being completely bricked

Apple is reportedly working on its own robotics products, but in classic Apple fashion, we’re not going to hear about them until they’re ready for prime time.

Undoubtedly in the lead-up to Apple launching its robotics products, there will be stories written about how the company is late to the game.

But really, imagine if the company launched a robot, then half a year later stopped sales and bricked the thing. Who does that?

Amazon isn’t the only recent example of a rushed product that failed. Microsoft put a major target on Apple’s back with its Copilot Plus PC launch, comparing the products to the M3 MacBook Air over and over.

Microsoft’s marketing pitch for its new computers is all about AI. But the hallmark AI feature, Recall, was dubbed a security disaster, then changed from an opt-out feature to opt-in, before finally having its public launch indefinitely delayed.

Following Microsoft’s big press event, pundits stressed that Apple was “behind” in AI. When, of course, the company had been quietly working away at its Apple Intelligence presentation for WWDC.

Is AI an important space for Apple to be in? Of course. Is the company “behind” in some ways? Sure. But its AI offerings, when they arrive this fall, likely still have the best chance at making AI mainstream.

And probably without producing embarrassing AI fails like this.

Doing it right takes time

Generally speaking, taking your time and doing something right is a winning formula.

It has certainly been so for Apple.

I’m not saying that Apple’s products are always better than its competitors. But the company has proven over and over that it can find phenomenal success by biding its time and creating products with a thoughtful approach.

It’s far too early to say if Apple’s tactics with VR headsets, AI, and robotics will ultimately prove successful. For all we know, they may flop.

But I don’t fault the company at all for taking its time in these areas. Not only do they get to avoid lots of the embarrassing fails of their competitors. They also tend to give users better products as a result.

And isn’t better products what we all want?

What do you think? Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments.