iPhone longevity, Apple Watch Series 10 rumors, AirPods with cameras in 2026

Benjamin and Chance reflect on all the week’s Apple news in this July holiday episode. Apple has released a new whitepaper on Apple device longevity, as right-to-repair regulation takes hold. The Apple Watch Series 10 this year might not be the drastic Series X redesign we’d all been hoping for, and Kuo expects AirPods Pro with infrared cameras to launch in 2026.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin is still annoyed by iOS 18 Game Mode, and Chance has a change of opinion about the iPad Pro nano-texture display. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

