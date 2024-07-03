 Skip to main content

iPhone longevity, Apple Watch Series 10 rumors, AirPods with cameras in 2026

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 3 2024 - 9:53 am PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance reflect on all the week’s Apple news in this July holiday episode. Apple has released a new whitepaper on Apple device longevity, as right-to-repair regulation takes hold. The Apple Watch Series 10 this year might not be the drastic Series X redesign we’d all been hoping for, and Kuo expects AirPods Pro with infrared cameras to launch in 2026.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin is still annoyed by iOS 18 Game Mode, and Chance has a change of opinion about the iPad Pro nano-texture display. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes: 

  • Ad-free versions of every episode 
  • Pre- and post-show content
  • Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com