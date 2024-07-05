 Skip to main content

GRID’s summer sale takes up to 50% off disassembled iPhone, iPod decor

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 5 2024 - 7:09 am PT
GRID offering special discounts on iPhone frames to celebrate its third anniversary

As we enter the doldrums of summer, GRID our friends at GRID Studio are heating things up with some big discounts on their iconic deconstructed wall art. From now until July 17, you can unlock up to 50% GRID’s frames such as the iPhone 5S, the iPhone SE, the iPhone X, and much more.

GRID Studio has created a number of popular frames featuring disassembled iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Mac hardware. The company disassembles old hardware, lays out all the parts, and places them beautifully in a frame.

I have a few GRID frames and can attest to the fact that they make some great wall art for your home or office – whether you’re an Apple fan, Nintendo fan, or just a tech fan in general.

Here are some of my favorites from GRID’s summer sale:

You can head to GRID’s website for all of the details. GRID’s summer sale runs until the end of the day on July 17.

