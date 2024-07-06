Apple @ Work: Verizon moves into device management; expect more to follow

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

A few weeks ago, Verizon announced that they were launching a complete end-to-end device management program called Business Complete. Verizon Business Complete includes purchasing, setup, mobile device management (MDM), 24/7 support, repair/replacement, and 24-month upgrades. This is a telling announcement and something I suspect we’ll see more of in the future.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Here’s what’s included in Verizon Business Complete:

Shipping: The welcome kit and smartphone are shipped to the customer’s employees. Each welcome kit also contains additional accessories, including a wall charger and screen protector.

The welcome kit and smartphone are shipped to the customer’s employees. Each welcome kit also contains additional accessories, including a wall charger and screen protector. Setup: Verizon provides the customer’s employees with setup assistance.

Verizon provides the customer’s employees with setup assistance. Management: Verizon Business Complete includes Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM), which enables IT administrators to manage, track, and control the mobile devices and mobile applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security.

Verizon Business Complete includes Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM), which enables IT administrators to manage, track, and control the mobile devices and mobile applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security. Repair & Replacement: Optional insurance coverage includes loss, theft, and damage. Includes device replacement (as fast as same day based on location and inventory) and unlimited cracked screen repairs.

Optional insurance coverage includes loss, theft, and damage. Includes device replacement (as fast as same day based on location and inventory) and unlimited cracked screen repairs. Upgrade & Recycling: Upgrades are available every 24 months. Verizon handles the retrieval and recycling of outgoing devices.

Upgrades are available every 24 months. Verizon handles the retrieval and recycling of outgoing devices. End-to-end Smartphone Management: This offers businesses the confidence that their smartphones will be properly managed from a sustainability perspective, from procurement to disposal.

Here’s why Verizon said they launched the program:

Smartphone management is complex, especially for midsize and enterprise businesses that often conduct business outside of an office setting. This is why Verizon Business today announced an end-to-end smartphone management solution aimed at providing peace of mind to business owners and their IT teams. For one predictable monthly price, Verizon Business Complete will handle shipping, setup, replacement, and recycling, providing businesses with the smartphones, the unlimited wireless plan, and 24/7 support for employees.

What this means for the future

Verizon is using IBM MaaS 360 on the backend of its device management platform, and while it’s not one of my favorite MDM solutions, I don’t think it matters. Verizon could swap out MaaS 360 with any of the prominent MDM vendors in the future. What’s telling about this announcement is that the company sees value in offering an end to end solution for smartphones.

What I don’t understand is why someone would see the value in managing smartphones and would outsource it without a solution for their other devices that aren’t in the same management system. Verizon claims that more than half (51%) of businesses included in a recent survey that are currently operating on a “bring your own device” approach will start providing devices to employees in the near future. While this might be true, it underscores the fact that Verizon is offering a smartphone program that only covers smartphones while other endpoints still need to be managed.

As I read this announcement and consider what it actually means, I have come to the realization that I think Verizon is testing the waters of offering Mac, iPad, and iPhone purchase, deployment, and management help. An iPhone only management system is only half a solution. In 2024, devices are essentially cloud terminals. Very little of what we do on our devices is with local data. I suspect that in the next few years, Verizon will launch an MSP-style offering allowing businesses to purchase all of its endpoints through Verizon and outsource purchasing, shipping, deployment, and management. It’ll be something aimed to folks who might normally be Apple Business Essentials customers, but want even more help.

