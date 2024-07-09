 Skip to main content

iOS 18 makes it easy to record any phone call and get a transcript

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 9 2024 - 12:07 pm PT
4 Comments
iOS 18 call recording

The iPhone has been around since 2007, and at long last with iOS 18 it’s getting a very useful new phone-related feature: call recording from right within the Phone app, which can then turn into a transcript on command. There’s even an Apple Intelligence component on supported iPhones.

Record calls using only the Phone app

The App Store has an endless number of different options for recording phone calls on an iPhone, but they all ultimately add friction and complication to the process.

In iOS 18, Apple is eliminating the need for a third-party app and baking call recording right into the system Phone app.

When you’re on a call in iOS 18, you’ll see a new option to start a recording. Hitting that button will immediately notify the person you’re talking to that they’re being recorded.

The call screen will show a running count of how long the recording is, and once it’s complete, you’ll be able to save a transcript for later reference.

Call transcripts, plus summaries with Apple Intelligence

Call transcripts are saved into Apple Notes, so you can store them there indefinitely or delete them at a later time.

Apple Intelligence has a part to play too: on compatible devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Notes will also provide an AI-powered summary of the transcript.

Good news for owners of older iPhones though: the basic call transcript feature does not require Apple Intelligence, so you won’t need a 15 Pro to unlock it—only the transcript summary uses AI.

Call transcripts will be available in select languages and territories upon iOS 18’s launch, including:

  • English (U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore),
  • Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain)
  • French (France)
  • German (Germany)
  • Japanese (Japan)
  • Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan)
  • Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong)
  • Portuguese (Brazil)

Not available in iOS 18 beta yet

Call recording is expected to arrive in the fall debut of iOS 18. We shouldn’t need to wait until a later .1 or .2 release. However, as of iOS 18 developer beta 3, the feature has not yet been added to the iOS 18 beta.

Do you expect to use call recording in iOS 18? Let us know in the comments.

