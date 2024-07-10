Apple releases macOS Sequoia beta 3 for developers

After releasing iOS 18 beta 3 earlier this week, Apple is also rolling out macOS Sequoia beta 3 to developers. Today’s new developer beta comes as we inch closer toward a public beta debuting sometime this month.

The macOS Sequoia beta is currently only available to developers beta testers. A public beta is expected to be released in July, followed by general availability to everyone later this fall.

The build number for today’s macOS Sequoia beta 3 release is 24A5289g.

In addition to iPhone Mirroring, macOS Sequoia also includes a new window tiling feature, new features for Safari, a dedicated Passwords app, and more. Learn more about everything new in macOS Sequoia in our full in-depth feature roundup.

