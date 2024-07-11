The popular password manager 1Password has just received another update with a very useful new feature. Users can now generate a QR Code to share Wi-Fi passwords with others, making it easy for guests to connect to a network without having to spell out its password.

Sharing Wi-Fi credentials with QR Code in 1Password

As detailed by the 1Password team in a blog post, the app will now automatically generate a login QR Code for Wi-Fi credentials. All you have to do is fill in the “Network Name” and “Network Password,” and 1Password does the rest. Other people can access the Wi-Fi network simply by scanning the QR Code with their devices.

For users’ convenience, the QR Code is automatically displayed when you access the details of a Wi-Fi network in 1Password. If you prefer, there’s an option to not show the QR Code automatically. You can find it by going to Settings > Security > Concealed Fields. By turning off the option “Always show Wi-Fi QR codes,” the app will require the user to tap a button before showing the QR Code.

“We’ve made it even easier to share your Wi-Fi credentials with nearby family and friends with a new improvement to the Wireless Router item in 1Password: automatic QR codes! Conveniently share your Wi-Fi network name and password via QR code with your nearby family and friends by having them scan the code – no links or extra taps needed,” says the 1Password team.

Apple’s new Passwords app has a similar feature

Apple is also bringing a similar feature to iPhone and iPad users with iOS 18, which introduces a standalone Passwords app. With this app, users can also view and share the credentials of a Wi-Fi network using a QR Code.

The biggest advantage here is that the feature is built into the system and available for free, whereas password managers like 1Password usually require a subscription or paid license.

Of course, it will take a while before iOS 18 becomes available to everyone. At the same time, Apple’s new Passwords app still lacks features that 1Password already has, such as the ability to store credit card data and secure notes.

As for the new Wi-Fi credential sharing feature in 1Password, it’s available in the latest version of the app for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux – so make sure to update your app.