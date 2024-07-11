 Skip to main content

1Password adds the ability to share Wi-Fi password using a QR Code

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 11 2024 - 2:32 pm PT
3 Comments
1Password adds the ability to share Wi-Fi password using a QR Code

The popular password manager 1Password has just received another update with a very useful new feature. Users can now generate a QR Code to share Wi-Fi passwords with others, making it easy for guests to connect to a network without having to spell out its password.

Sharing Wi-Fi credentials with QR Code in 1Password

As detailed by the 1Password team in a blog post, the app will now automatically generate a login QR Code for Wi-Fi credentials. All you have to do is fill in the “Network Name” and “Network Password,” and 1Password does the rest. Other people can access the Wi-Fi network simply by scanning the QR Code with their devices.

For users’ convenience, the QR Code is automatically displayed when you access the details of a Wi-Fi network in 1Password. If you prefer, there’s an option to not show the QR Code automatically. You can find it by going to Settings > Security > Concealed Fields. By turning off the option “Always show Wi-Fi QR codes,” the app will require the user to tap a button before showing the QR Code.

“We’ve made it even easier to share your Wi-Fi credentials with nearby family and friends with a new improvement to the Wireless Router item in 1Password: automatic QR codes! Conveniently share your Wi-Fi network name and password via QR code with your nearby family and friends by having them scan the code – no links or extra taps needed,” says the 1Password team.

Apple’s new Passwords app has a similar feature

Apple is also bringing a similar feature to iPhone and iPad users with iOS 18, which introduces a standalone Passwords app. With this app, users can also view and share the credentials of a Wi-Fi network using a QR Code.

The biggest advantage here is that the feature is built into the system and available for free, whereas password managers like 1Password usually require a subscription or paid license.

Of course, it will take a while before iOS 18 becomes available to everyone. At the same time, Apple’s new Passwords app still lacks features that 1Password already has, such as the ability to store credit card data and secure notes.

iOS 18 Passwords app

As for the new Wi-Fi credential sharing feature in 1Password, it’s available in the latest version of the app for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux – so make sure to update your app.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

1Password

1Password

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications