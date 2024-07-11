 Skip to main content

US Vision Pro sales likely to fall 75% this quarter – IDC

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 11 2024 - 4:44 am PT
8 Comments
US Vision Pro sales | Display model in NY store

Market intelligence company IDC has been monitoring US Vision Pro sales, and says the current data indicates they will plummet by 75% this quarter.

The firm believes the device won’t achieve 500k sales in its first year, and that only the launch of a cheaper model can drive growth …

US Vision Pro sales

Companies like IDC use a wide variety of data to estimate unit sales of Apple products. These include large-scale panels of both consumers and businesses, where penetration rates – the percentage of panellists who own a device – are scaled-up to match the US population.

Bloomberg reports the company’s latest estimates.

The $3,500 Vision Pro mixed-reality headset has yet to sell 100,000 units in a quarter since its launch in the US in February, and it faces a 75% drop in domestic sales in the current quarter, according to market tracker IDC […]

A more affordable edition — which IDC estimates would cost roughly half as much — should rekindle interest in 2025, but sales may not rise meaningfully over the coming year, IDC said.

Essentially, the company is suggesting that almost all the early adopters in the US who wanted to buy the spatial computer have already done so, meaning there will only be a trickle of domestic sales from the point.

This will, however, be offset by international sales. Vision Pro last month went on sale in three more countries, with five more following this month.

A cheaper device is key

Apple itself is said to have been disappointed by Vision Pro sales, and to have abandoned plans for a second generation of the Pro model. Instead, the company is focusing all its efforts on a lower-cost, consumer-level model.

Many have suggested that a second Apple Vision product would need to hit a price point of around $1,500 to achieve consumer appeal. The company is reported to be struggling to reduce costs sufficiently to make this kind of price viable.

One obvious route is to abandon the EyeSight front display which most feel is simply a useless gimmick.

Another reportedly under consideration is to have the consumer model be a tethered device, likely powered by a Mac. I argued that this would an acceptable compromise, and the vast majority of you agreed with me.

Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications