 Skip to main content

Apple confirms visionOS 2 will not be available in public beta

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 12 2024 - 10:54 am PT
4 Comments
visionOS 2 beta 1

Apple is expected to release public betas any day now for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and more.

One update that won’t be getting a public beta, though? visionOS 2, as Apple’s beta website confirms that the Vision Pro won’t be part of this summer’s public beta cycle.

Vision Pro still developer-only for betas, including visionOS 2

Apple’s public beta website confirms every platform that will be getting public beta releases soon, and the Vision Pro unfortunately isn’t among them.

This isn’t altogether a surprise, as the Vision Pro has never previously been part of the public beta program.

However, since the device only just launched earlier this year, it has never before had a major update to offer until now. Smaller software updates like visionOS 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 have been available as developer betas, and visionOS 2 is too.

Summer is a big time for public betas, though, so now seems like the perfect opportunity for Apple to add the Vision Pro and visionOS 2 to the public beta program.

Alas, that won’t be the case.

This means the new features offered by visionOS 2 will remain exclusive to developers until the release’s expected public launch in the fall.

Would you install a visionOS 2 public beta if one were offered? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
visionOS 2

visionOS 2

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications