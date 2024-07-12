Apple confirms visionOS 2 will not be available in public beta

Apple is expected to release public betas any day now for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and more.

One update that won’t be getting a public beta, though? visionOS 2, as Apple’s beta website confirms that the Vision Pro won’t be part of this summer’s public beta cycle.

Vision Pro still developer-only for betas, including visionOS 2

Apple’s public beta website confirms every platform that will be getting public beta releases soon, and the Vision Pro unfortunately isn’t among them.

This isn’t altogether a surprise, as the Vision Pro has never previously been part of the public beta program.

However, since the device only just launched earlier this year, it has never before had a major update to offer until now. Smaller software updates like visionOS 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 have been available as developer betas, and visionOS 2 is too.

Summer is a big time for public betas, though, so now seems like the perfect opportunity for Apple to add the Vision Pro and visionOS 2 to the public beta program.

Alas, that won’t be the case.

This means the new features offered by visionOS 2 will remain exclusive to developers until the release’s expected public launch in the fall.

Would you install a visionOS 2 public beta if one were offered? Let us know in the comments.