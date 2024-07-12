Apple debuts new short film shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple continues to tout the iPhone’s camera system as being up to the task of filmmaking. Today the company debuted a new short film shot entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside a companion video showing how it was done.

New film shows off iPhone 15 Pro Max camera features

The new video, ¡Suerte!, is a fun case study in the variety of iPhone camera features that can be utilized to shoot video. These are highlighted in the ‘making of’ companion.

As highlighted in the making of video, filmmakers took full advantage of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by employing the following:

Action mode for capturing fast scenes with stabilization

Cinematic mode for a pro-like focus effect

5x optical zoom to reveal distant objects

Low-light performance for moody evening shots

The short film was directed by the duo Cliqua, and its summary is short and simple:

Young musician Iván Cornejo embarks on a journey to Mexico to seek inspiration from his roots, where a great adventure awaits him.

‘Shot on iPhone’ films aren’t going to stop anytime soon

Previously, Apple has touted the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera system by using it to shoot some of its own product events, like last fall’s Scary Fast Mac event. It also released a Super Bowl halftime show behind the scenes video shot on the device. The very first iPhone 15 Pro film was Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for “get him back!”.

Apple is expected to have big camera upgrades in store for its iPhone 16 lineup, especially the premium Pro and Pro Max models. Expect an upgraded Ultra Wide camera, improved low-light with the Main camera, 5x optical zoom on both models, and a dedicated ‘Capture’ button.

All that to say, expect to see more ‘Shot on iPhone’ films produced by Apple in the future.