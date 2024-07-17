Apple’s most successful product of all time, the iPhone, was at one point going to look a lot more like an iPod than the device we ended up getting. The iPod was such a hit for Apple that the company naturally explored making an iPhone that looked and felt similar to its then-biggest moneymaker.

17 years after the iPhone’s launch, that idea of an iPod-inspired phone has not been forgotten. In fact, there’s a company that has created one…kind of.

Say hello to the tinyPod.

The tinyPod is not what you think

Back in May, there was a tinyPod teaser video released on X that started building hype for the device.

Based on the name, I originally guessed that tinyPod was going to be a music-only device, but as the video shows, it is in fact more capable than that.

Why is it more capable? Because it’s actually an enclosure for a strapless Apple Watch.

tinyPod is essentially a case for the core Apple Watch hardware that takes inspiration from the iPod to turn your Watch into something of a tiny phone. Oh, and instead of using your Digital Crown to navigate watchOS, you’ll use the included iPod-like click wheel.

Is it brilliant? Is it bizarre? Maybe a bit of both.

The iPod phone is actually an Apple Watch

tinyPod is definitely marketing itself as more than a case. The teaser ends with the clever tag line:

your phone away from phone

At a time when so many users struggle with phone addiction, the idea of taking an Apple Watch and turning it into a less-addictive ‘phone’ is a fascinating one.

With tinyPod, your ‘phone’ will still be part of the Apple ecosystem, with all the essential apps that come along with it—because it’s an Apple Watch. But it will also be much easier to not spend every waking minute browsing social media apps and YouTube, since most of those services don’t exist or function well on watchOS.

Count me intrigued. If it works well, I could see the tinyPod being an elegant solution to the need some people feel for a less capable phone in their life. In any case, it certainly looks adorable.

tinyPod is available to order today starting at $79.99. There’s also a ‘lite’ version that drops the iPod click wheel for $29.99. Orders are expected to ship later this summer.