Adobe has been adding a lot of AI-based features to its apps, and there are more to come. Today, the company announced updates to two of its most popular pieces of software, Illustrator and Photoshop, with new ways to create and edit using artificial intelligence.

According to Adobe, the new features will help “accelerate evereyday creative workflows and give creators more control.” 9to5Mac was able to see a demo of the new features in action.

What’s new for Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

For Illustrator, Adobe is bringing Generative Shape Fill, which lets users apply detailed vectors to shapes simply by entering text prompts in the Contextual Taskbar. Users can even use other elements in the same document as a basis for filling in a new shape. Everything created by Generative Shape Fill is vectorized so that you can edit the content.

Another cool new feature is Mockup, which helps you visualize the end result of putting an illustration on a real-life object, such as a piece of clothing or packaging. With just a click, Illustrator analyzes the object and applies your illustration to it following the right dimensions and perspectives.

There are other new features coming with the update, such as the possibility of detecting typefaces from vectors or images and easily editing or replacing them. And with Text to Pattern, you can easily create fully editable backgrounds for your projects.

As for Photoshop, the app is getting new features such as the Selection Brush Tool and Adjustment Brush Tool to help with workflows involving repetitive tasks. There are also improvements to the Type Tool and Contextual Taskbar, as well as an upgrade to the latest version of Adobe Firefly for generating content using AI.

Adobe notes that it doesn’t train its AI on users’ projects unless they agree to share them on Adobe Stock.

You can find pricing and details for the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of apps on the official Adobe website.

