 Skip to main content

Android users switching to iPhone hits 5-year high, but there’s a downside for Apple

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 24 2024 - 7:26 am PT
0 Comments
Android switching to iPhone

Following a report that iPhone 15 device sales are below what Apple saw with the iPhone 14 series, CIRP has published its newest study on Android users switching to iPhone. While an increase in the metric means fresh customers, CIRP highlights there’s a negative side effect.

According to CIRP’s new data, the percentage of new iPhone buyers coming from an Android device jumped to a 5-year June quarter high of 17%. That’s almost doubled from 10% in June 2023.

While that might sound like good news for Apple, CIRP believes the higher percentage of Android switchers could be a factor in the relatively weak iPhone 15 sales this year. The theory is Android users are most interested in a new OS and new device at a competitive price – but they don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple.

The firm also believes higher Android switchers could correlate with “weaker iPhone sales overall.”

Another point from CIRP is that with higher switchers, there are fewer existing iPhone users upgrading which has traditionally been a strong point for Apple.

Comparing this new data to previous March quarter data from CIRP shows this 17% Android switcher percentage for Q2 is the highest since 2017 when the metric hit 21%.

What do you think? Does the heightened Android switching percentage make sense as a cause for lower iPhone 15 sales? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via 9to5Google

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Android

Android
CIRP

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications