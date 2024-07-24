Android users switching to iPhone hits 5-year high, but there’s a downside for Apple

Following a report that iPhone 15 device sales are below what Apple saw with the iPhone 14 series, CIRP has published its newest study on Android users switching to iPhone. While an increase in the metric means fresh customers, CIRP highlights there’s a negative side effect.

According to CIRP’s new data, the percentage of new iPhone buyers coming from an Android device jumped to a 5-year June quarter high of 17%. That’s almost doubled from 10% in June 2023.

While that might sound like good news for Apple, CIRP believes the higher percentage of Android switchers could be a factor in the relatively weak iPhone 15 sales this year. The theory is Android users are most interested in a new OS and new device at a competitive price – but they don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple.

The firm also believes higher Android switchers could correlate with “weaker iPhone sales overall.”

Another point from CIRP is that with higher switchers, there are fewer existing iPhone users upgrading which has traditionally been a strong point for Apple.

Comparing this new data to previous March quarter data from CIRP shows this 17% Android switcher percentage for Q2 is the highest since 2017 when the metric hit 21%.

What do you think? Does the heightened Android switching percentage make sense as a cause for lower iPhone 15 sales? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via 9to5Google