Threads introduced real-time search results earlier this year, allowing users to find posts in the order in which they were posted. Now the platform is taking this experience to the next level by letting users create dedicated feeds based on search results in the Threads app.

Threads brings dedicated feeds to its mobile app

As noted by some users, the new experience is gradually being rolled out around the world. With this feature, you can search for a topic and then bookmark the search results. This will create a dedicated feed that will always show up in the Threads Home tab alongside the For You and Following feeds.

This feature was already available in the desktop version of Threads, which got an update in May with columns and real-time posts. With the update, Threads users can also create alternative feeds based on search results.

Threads recently celebrated its first year anniversary. According to Meta, the platform now has more than 175 million monthly active users.

The platform was released with a lot of missing features, but most of them have already been addressed. It now has a web version, built-in translation, chronological search, fast switching between accounts, tags, an API, and even integration with the fediverse.

Make sure you have the latest version of the Threads app installed on your phone to get the latest features. Threads is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 15.1 or later.

