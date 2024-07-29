 Skip to main content

iOS 18 public beta 2 is now available, here’s what’s new

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 29 2024 - 10:11 am PT
1 Comment
iOS 18 Public Beta

Today Apple has released a new public beta for iOS and iPadOS 18. Public beta 2 follows last week’s debut of developer beta 4 and brings those latest updates and features to public beta users. Here’s what’s new in the iOS and iPadOS 18 public beta.

Installing iOS 18 public beta 2

To install the iOS and iPadOS 18 public beta, you need to first be enrolled in the public beta program. If you’ve never enrolled before, instructions are available here.

If you’re already running the first iOS 18 public beta, you can find beta 2 and download it by visiting Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update on your device. Make sure that ‘iOS 18 Public Beta’ is selected under the ‘Beta Updates’ menu.

What’s new in the latest public beta

iOS 18 beta 4 adds new CarPlay wallpapers – and you can download them here

Apple has introduced a variety of new features and revisions in the new public beta. These match the changes we saw in developer beta 4.

New features include:

  • a set of new wallpapers for CarPlay
  • use dark mode widgets while light mode is enabled
  • new design for Hidden apps folder in the App Library
  • ‘Controls Menu’ added to Camera settings
  • RCS in Messages is now available on more carriers
  • and more

If you find any other changes, be sure to let us know in the comments.

Timing of public beta releases

iOS 18 beta release date

It is common practice for Apple to release updates to the public beta about a day after a new developer beta debuts. There are exceptions, especially with early public betas like this one, but it’s generally true. So throughout the remainder of the iOS and iPadOS 18 public beta cycle, you should expect to see new public betas arrive not long after their accompanying developer releases.

Are you running the iOS and iPadOS 18 public beta? What are your favorite features? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
public beta

public beta
iPadOS 18

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications