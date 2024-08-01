Here’s everything new coming to Apple TV+ in August

Apple TV+ is gearing up for a big fall, with new seasons of Slow Horses and Silo on the way soon. Before those hit series return, however, Apple is debuting a variety of new shows in August plus one movie. Highlights include a new comedy from Ted Lasso’s creator, a heist film starring Matt Damon, and the second season of the excellent Pachinko.

Here is everything new coming to Apple TV+ in August.

Cowboy Cartel

When: August 2

What: TV Series

Genre: Documentary

“Cowboy Cartel” is the unbelievable true story of unlikely hero Scott Lawson, a rookie FBI agent from rural Tennessee whose investigation took down the Treviño brothers, the leaders of Los Zetas, one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico. While the Treviños terrorized thousands in their pursuit of power, money and influence, Lawson risked his life on a hunch: tracking their brother’s racehorse transactions in the United States, infiltrating the deadly cartel and uncovering their international money laundering operations.

The Instigators

When: August 9

What: Movie

Genre: Heist Comedy

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

When: August 9

What: TV Series

Genre: Kids & Family

Join familiar friends Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee, and meet new magician Kammy Kam. Dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical. “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” mixes early childhood milestones with play and popular music. Building on the original Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” a full-fledged cultural phenomenon that has amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube, young children and families can navigate universal preschool challenges in a diverse visual and musical landscape.

Bad Monkey

When: August 14

What: TV Series

Genre: Comedy

“Bad Monkey,” from Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

Pachinko (Season Two)

When: August 23

What: TV Series

Genre: Drama

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Pachinko” is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of remarkable matriarch, Sunja. The first season received 11 international awards including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Gotham Independent Film Award.

K-Pop Idols

When: August 30

What: TV Series

Genre: Music Documentary

“K-Pop Idols” offers fans an unprecedented backstage pass to the world’s biggest musical phenomenon, with a behind-the-scenes look at the highly competitive reality of K-pop stardom. Glitz meets grit as K-pop artists Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN give everything they’ve got to an art form that demands nothing less than perfection. Over the course of six episodes, the series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination while they chase their dreams.