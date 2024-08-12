TikTok introduces group chats and stickers in direct messages

TikTok on Monday announced a major update coming to its platform. Users can now create and send messages for group chats for the first time in the app. In addition, TikTok is bringing stickers to direct messages. Read on as we detail everything that changes with the latest TikTok update.

TikTok now has group chats

On TikTok, users can now send and receive messages to their friends. The feature is particularly useful for sharing fun videos with others. But now, TikTok also allows users to create group chats in the app. These chats can have up to 32 people and won’t be available to teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15 for safety reasons.

“TikTok inspires self-expression, providing an easy way to share authentic and relatable content. Group Chat harnesses this power, allowing you to create a shared viewing experience with friends, family, and communities. Watch, comment, and react together in real time, making every interaction more dynamic and connected,” the company said in a blog post.

To help everyone feel comfortable, people will have the option of muting and blocking users in a chat. They can also report messages or the entire chat if they have any concerns.

In addition to group chats, TikTok is also adding stickers to direct messages. Anyone can create their own stickers through the new TikTok Stickers platform.

“Stickers provide fun and creative visual chat options that encourage the community to create and upload their own custom stickers for everyone to use.”

A few weeks ago, TikTok announced a new feature called “Sound Search” that lets users find a song by singing it, humming it, or simply playing it. Unfortunately, the company says that Sound Search is currently only available to a small group of users. There are no details on which regions TikTok users already have access to Sound Search.

The TikTok app is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 12 or later. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to get access to the new features.

Read also