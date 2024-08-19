Apple releases tvOS 17.6.1 and watchOS 10.6.1 with bug fixes

Following the release of iOS 17.6.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 to the public this week, Apple is now releasing watchOS 10.6.1 and tvOS 17.6.1 to Apple Watch and Apple TV users. The updates are unlikely to add any new features and only bring general improvements and bug fixes.

tvOS 17.6.1 and watchOS 10.6.1

The tvOS 17.6.1 build number is 21M80, while watchOS 10.6.1 is 21U580. When it comes to iOS 17.6.1, the update fixed a bug related to the Advanced Data Protection feature.

The bug prevented some users from enabling this option, which expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, and Photos.

Since this bug also affected Mac users, Apple released a similar fix with macOS 14.6.1. watchOS 10.6.1, however, fixes a bug that prevented access to Apple Fitness+. There are no details on which bugs have been fixed with tvOS 17.6.1.

You can update your Apple TV to the latest software by opening the Settings app, then System, and finally Software Update. As for the Apple Watch, it can be updated via the Watch app on the paired iPhone.

It’s worth noting that Apple is currently testing tvOS 18 and watchOS 11 beta. These updates are expected to be released to the public next month. However, you can install the beta version through the Apple Beta Software Program.

