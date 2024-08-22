Happy Hour: 500th episode Ask9to5Mac special

Benjamin and Chance answer some Ask9to5Mac questions to celebrate Happy Hour’s 500th episode, with commentary on upcoming Apple products, as well as some meta questions about the podcast itself. They also chat about the fact that Apple Podcasts is now available on the web, and how the rumored brown iPhone 16 is actually be in vogue.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Ask9to5Mac continues with questions about Benjamin and Chance’s career, and what could we imagine we’d be doing if 9to5Mac hadn’t panned out.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- Apple Podcasts launches web app, listen to your Up Next queue and library in a browser
- Beats Studio Pro gain multi-user audio sharing with new firmware
- iPhone 16 Pro’s new color could be called ‘Desert Titanium’
- New image reveals iPhone 16 Pro in new ‘bronze’ color
- iPhone 16 colors: Here’s what to expect next month
