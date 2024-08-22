Happy Hour: 500th episode Ask9to5Mac special

Benjamin and Chance answer some Ask9to5Mac questions to celebrate Happy Hour’s 500th episode, with commentary on upcoming Apple products, as well as some meta questions about the podcast itself. They also chat about the fact that Apple Podcasts is now available on the web, and how the rumored brown iPhone 16 is actually be in vogue.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Ask9to5Mac continues with questions about Benjamin and Chance’s career, and what could we imagine we’d be doing if 9to5Mac hadn’t panned out.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

