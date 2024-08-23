Apple is yet to confirm, but the company is expected to hold a special event in September to announce the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. Ahead of the event, FineWoven accessories such as iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands are running out of stock in Apple Stores around the world.

FineWoven cases and watch bands are out of stock

As noted by 9to5Mac, many of the FineWoven bands for the Apple Watch and cases made of the same material for the iPhone 15 are “currently unavailable” for online orders. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported on Thursday that inventory of these accessories is “extremely low” in multiple Apple Stores.

Does this mean Apple will discontinue its FineWoven accessories? Well, not exactly. Since most of Apple’s accessories have seasonal colors, the company updates them with new colors from time to time. With the launch of new products just around the corner, Apple will most likely update its accessories with versions made for the new devices – and also new colors.

Even so, a rumor earlier this year suggested that Apple had halted production of new FineWoven accessories, as they’ve been heavily criticized for durability issues. For instance, Amazon added an alert for FineWoven products on its website warning customers about them being “frequently returned items” by buyers.

Leaker Kosutami later reported that Apple would try to sell another “season” of FineWoven accessories this year with its new devices. However, it will come as no surprise if FineWoven cases and watch bands simply disappear for good next month. In March, Apple introduced new colors for its silicone accessories, but the FineWoven accessories remained untouched.

Personally, I’ve given FineWoven accessories a try and I’m among the customers who have returned them to Apple. But what about you? Would you like to see a new season of FineWoven accessories in new colors? Let us know in the comments section below.

By the way, you can still find some FineWoven accessories at a discount on Amazon.

Featured image: Parker Ortolani