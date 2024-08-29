Verdy launches limited edition Vear Toy that holds the Beats Pill

Apple recently relaunched the Beats Pill wireless speaker with a lot of improvements compared to the original model, and the company has been using the iconic Beats Pill Dudes characters to promote the speaker. Unfortunately, the Dude-shaped holders have remained in the past, but Japanese artist Verdy is launching his own toy bear that can hold the new Beats Pill.

Vear Toy & Beats Pill

The “Vear Toy” is a limited edition collectible bear created by the artist in partnership with Beats. The character is described as “always hungry, always happy, and loves music.” Vear was designed by Verdy himself in Japan.

Meet “Vear,” the latest creation by VERDY. This 3D-animated character is the first re-imagined Pill Character for the new Beats Pill in the form of a collectible art figure. This collaboration introduces a cream-colored bear named “Vear” holding the latest Beats Pill between its paws.

Because of the partnership, the Vear Toy comes with a Beats Pill wireless speaker in the box. The collectible toy is now available through Complex’s online store for a whopping $500. The store says that the first orders will be shipped in 2 to 3 weeks. At least it ships worldwide.

More about the new Pill

For those unfamiliar, the Beats Pill is a speaker designed for portability. Unlike the Apple HomePod, the Beats Pill has an internal battery and can be easily carried around. The new design has a 20-degree tilt so that the sound is directed towards people.

In terms of connectivity, Apple has made good improvements with the new generation Beats Pill. The speaker can be paired with other devices via Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster and has much lower latency. It also has a USB-C port that can be used to recharge or transmit lossless audio. Beats Pill even works as a powerbank.

The new Beats Pill costs $149 in the US, and you can read the full review here on 9to5Mac.

Read also