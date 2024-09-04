New features aren’t driving iPhone sales, here’s what is

Ahead of the iPhone 16 event next week, CIRP is out with a new report to answer the question, “what compels new iPhone purchases?” Interestingly, only 18% of respondents said new features were a reason to buy a new iPhone, here’s what matters most in convincing customers to upgrade.

CIRP’s new study “New Features Don’t Compel iPhone Purchases” is based on feedback from iPhone buyers from June 2023-2024.

The survey allowed respondents to share open-ended answers and then CIRP sorted the data into these six categories:

Old phone was obsolete

Old phone was lost, broken, or stolen

Wanted the newest features

Carrier financial incentive

Improve network quality, including upgrade to 5G

Friends and family have iPhone

CIRP highlights that to qualify for an answer to count as “old phone was obsolete” means the respondent shared that their previous phone wasn’t functioning well. And for answers to count as “new features” as the reason for upgrading, the respondent shared they already had a “well-functioning” phone but wanted the latest capabilities like new cameras, chip, etc.

Why do people buy a new iPhone?

The most popular reason (44% of respondents) was their current phone had become “obsolete.”

The second most popular reason to buy a new iPhone with 29% of answers was a lost, broken, or stolen smartphone.

Just under one-fifth of respondents said new features were the reason to spend money on a new iPhone with carrier incentives, network, and friends/family having an iPhone making up 9% combined.

Which category do you fall in? Are you in the 18% that buys for the new features Apple ships with its yearly iPhone upgrades? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Recent CIRP studies: