This is the new iPhone lineup following iPhone 16 launch

Screenshot

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has now discontinued iPhone 13, one of the oldest iPhones at the bottom of their lineup, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This leaves the iPhone SE as the oldest iPhone in the lineup, which should get its refresh in a couple months.

The iPhone lineup now consists of the following models, each serving a unique position in the pricing ladder:

iPhone SE 3 – $429

iPhone 14 – $599

iPhone 14 Plus – $699

iPhone 15 – $699

iPhone 15 Plus – $799

iPhone 16 – $799

iPhone 16 Plus – $899

iPhone 16 Pro – $999

iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1199

This now means the majority of Apple’s iPhone lineup comes with USB-C. Apple began the transition away from Lightning towards the end of last year, following EU regulations that required all electronics to share a unified charging connector.

As for what you should buy, it’s quite simple: don’t buy an iPhone SE since it’ll be refreshed in ~6 months, get the 14 if you want the cheapest modern iPhone and can’t wait for the SE 4, get the 15 if you want USB-C on a budget, get the 16 if you want Apple Intelligence on a budget, and get the 16 Pro if you want the best of the best.

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in Spring 2025, with a new design based on the iPhone 14 chassis. It should have USB-C, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and an A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence.

For more detailed coverage on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, check out these articles:

You can also check out our Apple Event live blog to catch up on everything that was announced at the “It’s Glowtime” keynote.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads