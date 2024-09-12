Alongside ongoing pre-order deals on Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4, today we are featuring a how-to so folks can land the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a deal. While My Best Buy members can now score a straight up $50 price drop on Apple’s latest, with its elevated trade-in values you can actually score as much as $375 off your pre-order of the new satin black titanium Ultra 2 right now. From there, we spotted a another shot at scoring the 1TB M4 iPad Pro in the matching Space Black treatment at $200 off, these ultra-affordable Anker Find My trackers at $13.50 each, and more down below.

AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10/Ultra 2 black pre-orders now live at Amazon and Best Buy

New black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $499 with Series 9 trade + $50 off for Best Buy members

Let’s look at how to get a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. We have already featured similar posts on how to do this for the new Apple Watch Series 10, as well as the AirPods 4, but for now it’s all about the new satin black titanium Ultra 2 vibes. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black debuted at Apple’s Glowtime event and pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Apple, and just about everywhere else. But Best Buy is offering folks a chance to score one with a deal. Firstly, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can score a straight up $50 off their pre-order right now, no trade required. But if you’re looking to let go of your Natural Titanium model or a Series 9, you can knock an additional $325 off for a total of $375 in savings on your stealthy new Apple wearable. Head below to find out how to get a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Okay so, paid My Best Buy members, including both the Plus and Total tiers, can simply save $50 on pre-orders of the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. No strings, other than the membership, are attached here.

Now let’s talk trades. Best Buy will offer up to $325 in trade-in value for folks looking to flip out the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 and up to $265 in value on the OG Apple Watch Ultra 1.

But the real value here is on the Series 9. Much like it is offering on trades against the Apple Watch Series 10, Best Buy will give you an elevated $300 in trade-in value on Series 9 towards your new black Ultra 2.

Navigate to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 black listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 (or whatever Apple Watch you have to trade-in) in the appropriate menus – and then choose “Good” condition. Then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 (or whatever Apple Watch you have) from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Ultra 2 black and the trade-in.

Score Apple’s 1TB Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro at $200 off to match your new Ultra 2

Update: These deals are now live once again on the Space Black models. Here are the best Ultra 2 black pre-order offers.

We have seen some notable deals on the new M4 iPad Pro over the last couple of weeks with $100+ price drops on the most affordable offerings, but today we are featuring the return of $200 in savings on the 1TB 13-inch model with the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade. The regularly $2,099 configuration has now dropped down to $1,899 shipped with the sweet Space Black paint job to deliver the lowest price we can find and land as a match for the best we have seen since release in May – this model is only $100 off via Best Buy. You’ll also find the Wi-Fi only variant right now on sale at $1,749 shipped, or $150 off.

Score Apple Watch Series 10 at $99 with Best Buy’s elevated Series 9 trade-in values ($300 off)

Let’s talk about how to get a deal on Apple Watch Series 10. Now officially revealed and up for pre-order, the new Apple Watch Series 10 with a new design – the first since 2021, thinner case, larger screen, and new watch faces. But let’s go over how to score one without paying full price. As we detailed in our pre-order post, folks with Amazon or Best Buy store credit/gift cards can now leverage it against one of the shiny new Apple Watch models, but Best Buy is now stepping in with elevated trade-in values that can net you the new Series 10 starting at just $99. Head below for more details.

But with Best Buy’s elevated trade-in values right now, you can score the new Series 10 for $399 and get $300 back for a Series 9 – that’s a total of $99 for a new Apple Watch Series 10.

Follow these steps to ensure you get this:

Navigate to the Apple Watch Series 10 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Series 10 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $99 for the Series 10.

Get a complete rundown of how this works right here.

Apple Watch Series 10 is here, but Series 9 steel cell models are now up to $150 off

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

Best Buy now offering AirPods 4 from $84 with AirPods 3 trade-ins (Reg. $129 – $179)

This morning we featured an extremely notable opportunity to trade in Series 9 for Apple Watch Series 10 to score $300 off your purchase. And now we are turning our attention to AirPods 4. As of right now, Apple isn’t even offering trade-ins for me towards its new AirPods 4 when trying to place a pre-order (and neither is Amazon), but Best Buy is. As of right now, with a set of AirPods 3 in good condition, for example, you can knock $45 off your pre-order of the new 4 series buds yielding prices stating from $84, or the lowest we have seen yet. Head below for the details.

Again, just like the Apple Watch Series 10 trade-in offer we featured this morning, this is how to make it all happen:

Navigate to the AirPods 4 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and AirPods in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition, “Yes,” and “Yes” in the three options presented. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your AirPods 3 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new AirPods 4 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $84 for the basic model and $134 for the ANC set.

Get a complete rundown of how this works right here.

Save $250 on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air today, models with 16GB RAM start at $1,349

While all eyes are on the more mobile and wearable gear Apple debuted at yesterday’s Glowtime event – the new Apple Watch Series 10, black Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and more all now available for pre-order, the deals on the latest M3 MacBook Air are continuing today. We are still tracking one of the lowest prices ever on a 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM, but today we spotted some deals for folks looking to land some extra real-state with the 15-inch variant. Amazon has now brought back its $250 price drop on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,449 shipped to match the lowest we have tracked. But we do have another option to land a 15-incher with 16GB RAM for even less below.

If you can make do with the lowest storage tier Apple offers, over at B&H you’ll find the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD marked down to $1,349 shipped. This might only be $150 off the regular $1,499 price tag, but it is also the lowest point of entry we can find on the 16GB models.

Apple Pencil Pro with Find My on sale down at $115 today via Amazon

We haven’t seen very many price drops on Apple’s new pro-grade Pencil since it debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. But today Amazon is offering Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 shipped. The regularly $129 top-of-the-line Apple Pencil did fall to $110 for a brief time at Amazon in late July, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked there since release.

Made specifically for the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, they are in fact the only machines Apple says are compatible with Apple Pencil Pro (at least for now anyway). You’ll find a detailed breakdown of all this in our Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 feature right here.

