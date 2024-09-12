iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 event reactions 

Benjamin and Chance react to Apple’s September event, with full coverage of all the announcements from the keynote, including thoughts on the new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. We try to forget the AirPods Max.

And in Happy Hour Plus, of all the new products, hear what Benjamin and Chance are excited to order for day one delivery. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com