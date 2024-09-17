Today’s best Apple deals feature ongoing pre-order offers on Apple Watch Series 10 and official Apple iPhone 16 Cases with MagSafe, but we have also spotted particularly notable offers on the latest M3 MacBook Air. The 15-inch models with 16GB of RAM are now $300 off the going rate and land joined by the return of iPad 10 down at $299 with various color options, as well as up to $200 off M4 iPad Pro configs. All of the best deals on iPhone 16 cases also now sit alongside launch discounts on Spigen’s new AirPods 4 cases, some Find My accessories, charging gear, Mac keyboards, and more. Check it all out below.

Apple’s latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now up to $300 off, more from $1,199

If you missed out on some of the back to school offers we featured last month’s on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air, we have some spotted notable price drops to get you back in the game. Firstly, Amazon has now taken $200 off the 13-inch models with 16GB of RAM and $150 or more off the 15-inch models with the same 16GB of RAM upgrade. However, with some notable coupon offers, Adorama has the deals on the 15-inch model beat, and by quite a bit with up to $300 in savings to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet on both the M3 and previous-gen M2 models. Head below for a closer look.

Over at Adorama you’ll find the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in Midnight and with the 16GB of RAM upgrade selling for $1,399 shipped when you apply code APINSIDER at checkout. Already marked down from the regularly $1,699 to $1,499 on the listing page, it will drop another $100 at checkout using this code to offer up $300 in savings. This configuration is selling for $1,449 at Amazon right now.

The only way to score a 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 16GB of RAM right now is to go with 256GB model at B&H for $1,349 shipped.

Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 now back down at $299 in silver, blue, and pink

Update: This deal is back again on the blue, pink, and silver model current-gen iPad 10th Gen is back down at $299 shipped via Amazon. Details below in the original post.

We have the return of the current-generation iPad 10 down at $299 shipped. You’ll find most colors at this price on Amazon right now. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad carried a regular price at $449 until it saw an official price cut in May to $349 shipped. Outside of some wildly and extremely fleeting price drops that topped out at about $25 less during Prime Day – these deals only lasted a few hours at best, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked.

Score Apple’s 1TB Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro at $200 off to match your new Ultra 2

We have seen some notable deals on the new M4 iPad Pro over the last couple of weeks with $100+ price drops on the most affordable offerings, but today we are featuring the return of $200 in savings on the 1TB 13-inch model with the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade. The regularly $2,099 configuration has now dropped down to $1,899 shipped with the sweet Space Black paint job to deliver the lowest price we can find and land as a match for the best we have seen since release in May – this model is still up at full price via Best Buy.

Apple sells the Ember Find My Travel Mug 2 with temp control at $200, but Amazon has it at $168

Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with the Camera Control now 15% off at Amazon from $42

Amazon is now offering the very first price drops on the official Apple iPhone 16 Cases with MagSafe. This includes the new Silicone models and the Clear Cases in various colors for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The regularly $49 cases are now marked down to $41.99 shipped via the official Apple Amazon storefront to deliver the lowest prices we can find anywhere and, frankly, surprising discounts just days after pre-orders went live for the new iPhone 16 models. While the 14% price drops here aren’t huge, any bit of savings counts and we are talking about one of only a handful of case models out there with proper Camera Control buttons.

You’ll find all four of the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Cases with MagSafe and Camera Control marked down to $41.99 shipped on this special landing page.

And here are some quick links to the Apple Silicone iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models seeing the early price drop right now:

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands now $190 (Reg. $249)

While we tend to hold off on featuring Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 until they fall down into the $180 range, with the series of new features just announced for the flagship earbuds, today’s deal at $189.99 shipped via Amazon is worth a mention. Regularly $249, the AirPods Pro 2 remain atop the Apple wireless buds lineup and now sit alongside the new AirPods 4 – $129 for basic set or $179 with ANC. Today’s deal lands AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off and just $10 above the higher-end AirPods 4 – the pro set offers 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2 are receiving four major new features this year in the form of new active Hearing Protection that is meant to prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.” You’ll find an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that ensures loud sound at concerts remains natural and vibrant while helping to protect your hearing, joined by the new Hearing Test action, Hearing Aid support, and Media Assist.

AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience

A complete rundown of all of this is waiting for you right here.

Score Apple Watch Series 10 at $99 with Best Buy’s elevated Series 9 trade-in values ($300 off)

***Amazon really wants your Apple Watch Series 10 pre-order, it just dropped the 42mm to $387 and the 46mm to $420

Let’s talk about how to get a deal on Apple Watch Series 10. Now officially revealed and up for pre-order, the new Apple Watch Series 10 with a new design – the first since 2021, thinner case, larger screen, and new watch faces. But let’s go over how to score one without paying full price. As we detailed in our pre-order post, folks with Amazon or Best Buy store credit/gift cards can now leverage it against one of the shiny new Apple Watch models, but Best Buy is now stepping in with elevated trade-in values that can net you the new Series 10 starting at just $99. Head below for more details.

But with Best Buy’s elevated trade-in values right now, you can score the new Series 10 for $399 and get $300 back for a Series 9 – that’s a total of $99 for a new Apple Watch Series 10.

Follow these steps to ensure you get this:

Navigate to the Apple Watch Series 10 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Series 10 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $99 for the Series 10.

Get a complete rundown of how this works right here.

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

Update: Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

