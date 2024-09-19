 Skip to main content

October will be big for Apple products, here’s what’s coming next

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 19 2024 - 1:35 pm PT
2 Comments
Next Apple launches October

September is always Apple’s most packed month for product launches. This year, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 were joined by key software updates like iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, and more. But October is coming, and Apple has plenty more announcements and product launches to make. Here’s what’s coming next.

Apple Intelligence public release

iPhone 16 Pro with Apple Intelligence

It didn’t quite make the iPhone 16’s launch, but Apple Intelligence will be here soon. Interested users with a compatible device can hop on the iOS 18.1 public beta today. For everyone else though, Apple Intelligence is coming in October.

Next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple will ship its first wave of AI features to the masses. Capabilities will include:

These features will be just the start of an AI-heavy year ahead, as Apple seeks to infuse its products with powerful new capabilities.

M4 MacBook Pros

Next Apple M4 Mac MacBook Pro

One of Apple’s most popular Macs, the MacBook Pro, is getting updated with the M4 chip next month. And not just the base M4, but three different variations in total. Depending on your MacBook Pro configuration you’ll be able to get the:

  • M4
  • M4 Pro
  • or M4 Max

Apple is expected to rev all three of its current MacBook Pro models. The lower-end 14-inch, plus the more premium 14- and 16-inch versions.

Details have been sparse on these updates overall. Don’t expect any major changes to the MacBook Pro’s industrial design, but hopefully Apple has some other surprises in store beyond the new chips.

M4 Mac mini

M4 Mac mini

The Mac mini is getting even more mini. Apple is prepping an M4 Mac mini with a brand new, more compact design. It won’t get quite as small as the Apple TV 4K, but expect a significantly smaller footprint from Apple’s most versatile Mac.

Beyond the major hardware redesign, the Mac mini will once again come with a couple different chip options: the M4 and M4 Pro. Though indications are that the Pro variant might have a later shipping date than the standard M4.

iPad mini 7

Another beloved ‘mini’ product is getting an October update. Three years after its predecessor, the iPad mini 7 is coming soon.

2021’s iPad mini 6 introduced a more modern design, dropping the Home button and thinning its bezels. Expect a similar look for the iPad mini 7, with a focus on internal upgrades.

Since Apple updates the iPad mini so rarely, it usually brings a solid set of improvements. Though rumors are sparse, some of our expectations include:

M4 iMac, hopefully with USB-C accessories

Next Apple iMac

There’s one last Mac Apple is expected to ship this year: an M4 iMac. It hasn’t been long since the M3 iMac debuted, so it will be interesting to see if this is just a spec bump. All we know so far is that the M4 will be included, but USB-C accessories are at the top of my wish list. It would be great to see new color options too, as the current iMac colors are unchanged since the M1 model.

Wildcard: New 10.9-inch base iPad

Next Apple iPad

Up until very recently, rumors indicated Apple would update its entire iPad lineup in 2024. That meant a new base-model iPad would debut in October too, ahead of the holidays.

However, reliable display analyst Ross Young indicates panel shipments for the new iPad aren’t starting until October, which points to a product launch in early 2025. Perhaps Apple is planning a new, separate SKU for the base iPad, with one model in October and another coming in the new year. More likely though, the base iPad just isn’t ready to release yet.

Next Apple launches: wrap-up

Apple’s fall is always a busy—and expensive—time for new products. Between all of the new hardware and software coming in September and October, Apple will have a strong lineup of offerings ready for the holiday season and beyond.

Which October launches are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments.

