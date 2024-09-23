 Skip to main content

Apple is making it easier for Mac users to enable Low Power Mode with macOS 15.1

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 23 2024 - 6:06 pm PT
Low Power Mode is a feature that has been on the iPhone for years and lets users save battery life with the press of a button. This option was expanded to the Mac with macOS Monterey, but Apple has always kept it hidden in the System Settings. But with macOS 15.1, the company is making it easier to turn on Low Power Mode on the Mac.

Low Power Mode on the Mac

With macOS 15.1 beta 5, which was released to developers on Monday, Apple has added a Low Power Mode toggle to the Battery menu for MacBook users. This means that users can now enable (or disable) the option with just two clicks. The latest macOS beta also turns the battery icon yellow when Low Power Mode is on, just like on iOS.

However, some more advanced options for Low Power Mode are still only available within the System Settings app. This includes choosing whether Low Power Mode should be enabled automatically when the MacBook is unplugged.

When Low Power Mode is on, the system automatically optimizes the device’s settings to save energy. On the Mac, performance is slightly reduced while some background tasks may be suspended. The toggle also reduces the screen brightness and lowers the display refresh rate to 60Hz on MacBooks with ProMotion.

Although Apple Silicon Macs have very efficient chips and good battery life, Low Power Mode can save you when the battery is running low and the charger isn’t around.

In addition to the new Low Power Mode toggle, macOS 15.1 beta 5 has also enabled drag and drop for iPhone Mirroring. The update brings the first set of Apple Intelligence features to M1 Macs and later. Apple is expected to release macOS 15.1 to the public in October.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

