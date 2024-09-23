Apple on Monday released the fifth beta of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. The software updates will be the first to come with Apple Intelligence, but they also bring some other new features. With the betas released today, Apple has finally enabled drag and drop for iPhone Mirroring.

Drag and drop for iPhone Mirroring

iPhone Mirroring is already part of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. With this feature, users can not only mirror their iPhone screen on the Mac, but also control the phone directly from the computer. However, when Apple first demoed iPhone Mirroring at WWDC in June, it also showed that users could drag and drop between the iPhone screen and the Mac.

Unfortunately, drag and drop is not available in the first release of iOS 18 and macOS 15. According to Apple’s website, the feature will become available “later this year.” Luckily, it seems to be coming with iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1.

As confirmed by 9to5Mac, it’s now possible to drag content between your Mac and iPhone Mirroring. For example, you can drag a file from the Mac Desktop to the iPhone screen and it will appear on the phone. It also works to drag an image on the iPhone screen to a folder on the Mac. Of course, doing this requires updating both iPhone and Mac to the latest betas.

There are also other features announced at WWDC 2024 that are yet to be made available to iPhone users in iOS 18. These include ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground, the redesigned Mail app, and support for more languages in Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta are available for developers and public beta testers. Both updates are expected to be released to everyone next month. It’s worth noting that although the betas add Apple Intelligence, the features only work with an iPhone 15 Pro or later, or an iPad or Mac with the M1 chip or later.

