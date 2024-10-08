 Skip to main content

H-E-B caves to the pressure and begins rolling out Apple Pay to all stores

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 8 2024 - 6:48 am PT
4 Comments

After kicking off a pilot program in July, H-E-B has announced that it will roll out support for tap-to-pay platforms like Apple Pay to all of its locations. H-E-B operates over 300 locations across Texas, making it one of the largest grocery store chains in the state.

H-E-B has been one of the biggest Apple Pay holdouts. In July, however, the company signaled a potential change in strategy after kicking off a pilot program at one of its Central Market locations in Dallas.

In a press release this week, H-E-B says that it is now beginning a “phased rollout” to bring support to Apple Pay to all of its stores. The rollout will begin at stores in the San Antonio area and gradually expand to locations across the rest of Texas:

Starting Oct. 7, H-E-B will begin its phased rollout, allowing customers to make purchases using digital tap-to-pay services such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay at its flagship stores. During the phased rollout, H-E-B will launch tap to pay region by region and the service will become available at groups of stores each day throughout the month. The service will first become available at H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area, where it will take about a week to launch at every location in the region. Throughout the month, the retailer will continue to roll out the service to all other H-E-B stores across Texas, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Houston.

H-E-B says that tap-to-pay support will be available at cash registers, self-checkout lanes, and H-E-B brand restaurants and pharmacy locations. Tap-to-pay will not be available at H-E-B fuel pumps, but will be available at fuel station payment windows.

As part of the announcement, H-E-B VP Ashwin Nathan acknowledges that support for contactless platforms like Apple Pay “has been one of the most requested services” from customers.

Walmart remains the biggest Apple Pay holdout, and seemingly has no plans to change its approach. Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the United States, caved to the pressure and launched Apple Pay support at its stores last year

Another major Apple Pay holdout is Home Depot, which has shown no signs of adopting the mobile payment platform despite support from its biggest competitor, Lowe’s

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution fi…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications