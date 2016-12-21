Happy Hour Podcast 099 | AirPods first impressions, Super Mario Run for iOS, and more

This week Benjamin and Zac deliver a comprehensive first impressions of Apple’s new wireless AirPods, thoughts on Nintendo’s new Super Mario Run for iOS after a week of gameplay, and much more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- LG UltraFine 5K display for MacBook Pro now available from Apple, limited time pricing extended to March
- Apple extends limited time pricing on USB-C accessories including LG 5K display from end of year to March 31st
- Apple will offer AirPod replacements for $69 if you lose one, & battery replacements for a fee
- PSA: You’ll be able to try your luck at buying AirPods in Apple Stores starting Monday
- Apple begins charging customer credit cards for AirPods ahead of shipping (U: Orders now shipping)
- Video roundup: Unboxing and hands-on with Apple’s truly wireless AirPods
- Hours after release, Super Mario Run is top free and top grossing app
- AirPods begin arriving to customers & hitting retail stores around the world [Gallery]
- Marathon runner tests Apple AirPods on a 10K run, earbuds stay in ears, good battery life
- Hands-on: First impressions with Apple AirPods sound quality, pairing, auto-pause, Siri and more
- Some Apple Stores receiving mid-day AirPods inventory after selling out at opening
- Apple AirPods still work and practically unscathed after 10ft drop test, washing machine cycle and water submersion
- Apple AirPods teardown reveals tiny circuitry and 93 milliwatt battery, 0/10 repairability score
- AirPods: Top Features – Was it worth the wait? [Video]
- Apple now offering in-store pickup for AirPods, available as soon as today depending on stock
- Hands-on: AirPods versus Powerbeats3, Apple’s new wireless W1 earphones compared
- Super Mario Run is now available in the App Store for iPhone and iPad, free download with $9.99 in-app purchase
- Sony’s affordable aftermarket CarPlay display is now available to purchase
- Review: Gamevice MFi controller transforms iPad and iPhone into a handheld game console
