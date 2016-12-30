Apple’s AirPods manufacturer expanding capacity to meet strong demand, says report

A brief report in China’s Economic Daily Times says that Apple’s AirPods manufacturer, Inventec, is expanding capacity in order to meet strong demand.

The report noted that Inventec has recently started expanding capacity at its Shanghai plants in order to satisfy increasing demand for the earphones and the plants are currently working overtime to deliver orders …

Unsurprisingly, Inventec declined to comment on the report.

Tim Cook recently described AirPods as ‘a runaway success‘ and said that the company was making them ‘as fast as we can’ to keep up with demand – but did not provide any sales numbers. Apple’s U.S. website currently shows a six week wait for the wireless in-ear headphones.

If you want to be notified when AirPods are in stock at your local Apple Store, there’s a tool for that.

Via Digitimes