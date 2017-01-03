Apple Pay adds support for 17 more banks and credit unions in the U.S.

Apple today updated its list of banks, credit unions and card issuers that support Apple Pay to note the addition of 17 more U.S. institutions now supporting the payments service.
The full list of banks and credit unions added today includes:
- Enrichment Federal Credit Union
- First Security Bank of Arkansas
- Marion & Polk Schools Credit Union
- Merchants Bank of Indiana
- Northern Michigan Bank & Trust
- Ohnward Bank and Trust
- Postel Family Credit Union
- River Cities Bank
- River Town Bank
- Simplicity Credit Union
- SouthPoint Bank
- TexasBank
- The Peoples Community Bank
- Town & Country Bank (IL)
- Town & Country Bank (UT)
- Trius Federal Credit Union
- Woori America Bank
Apple had just added another 30 banks and credit unions to support the service in the U.S. late last month, an update that came alongside additions for users in China as well.
Apple Pay is now supported by over 1600 banks and credit unions in the U.S. and a growing number internationally. Outside the US, the service is offered in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
As for retail, in December Apple said around 35 percent of US retailers now support Apple Pay and it also discussed growth it expects in that area over 2017.