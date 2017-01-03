Apple Pay adds support for 17 more banks and credit unions in the U.S.

Apple today updated its list of banks, credit unions and card issuers that support Apple Pay to note the addition of 17 more U.S. institutions now supporting the payments service.

The full list of banks and credit unions added today includes:

Enrichment Federal Credit Union

First Security Bank of Arkansas

Marion & Polk Schools Credit Union

Merchants Bank of Indiana

Northern Michigan Bank & Trust

Ohnward Bank and Trust

Postel Family Credit Union

River Cities Bank

River Town Bank

Simplicity Credit Union

SouthPoint Bank

TexasBank

The Peoples Community Bank

Town & Country Bank (IL)

Town & Country Bank (UT)

Trius Federal Credit Union

Woori America Bank

Apple had just added another 30 banks and credit unions to support the service in the U.S. late last month, an update that came alongside additions for users in China as well.

Apple Pay is now supported by over 1600 banks and credit unions in the U.S. and a growing number internationally. Outside the US, the service is offered in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

As for retail, in December Apple said around 35 percent of US retailers now support Apple Pay and it also discussed growth it expects in that area over 2017.