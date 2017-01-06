Apple features artwork to celebrate the Chinese New Year with wallpapers for Mac, iPhone, and iPad

There seems to be no limits to what artists are able to create with Apple’s products. From Disney animators sketching classic characters, to an illustrator using an iPad Pro to design the New Yorker’s latest cover. In today’s latest artistic drive, Apple has partnered with five young Chinese artists to reinvent classic Nianhua folk art.

On Apple’s new Made in CNY page, artists share the tools of their trade along with their art. Apple has written a small piece on each artist who showcase five different stylings used to tell the story of the Nianhua, Chinese for ‘Year Picture.’ More interestingly, Apple is also showing individual times to meet these very artists at different Apple Stores located around China. Interested customers can head over to the site to register for the events when they become live.

The artists have used a mix of Apple products to create the final works seen on the website, including MacBook Pros, iMacs, and iPad Pros and the Apple Pencil. In Jianh Shan’s Fortune Flows (pictured above), the artist drafted the artwork down on paper, before eventually moving to Adobe Illustrator to round out the final touches. With Lucky Rooster, Victo Ngai used the Apple Pencil, iPad Pro, and the Procreate app to sketch out her work, and moved to the MacBook Pro to finalize the composition.

Lucky Rooster by Victo Ngai Joyful Reunions by Eszter Chen Rich Harvest by Zhou Fan Peaceful Home by Ye Hongxing Fortune Flows by Jiang Shan

Artwork above with drastically lowered resolutions.

Head over to the Made in CNY page to read more on how each artist designed their work and to download free copies of each as a Mac, iPhone, or iPad wallpaper.

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, Apple is also running a promotion for the holiday giving customers a free pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with qualifying purchases.