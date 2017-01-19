Apple updates Final Cut Pro X, Motion, and Compressor with new features, fixes

Following significant updates to its GarageBand and Logic Pro X tools, Apple this evening has released updates to its Final Cut Pro, Motion, and Compressor editing apps. Each update includes its own set of changes, including bug fixes, performance improvements, and more…

Leading the pack is Final Cut Pro, which is bumped to version 10.3.2 with today’s update. The app adds support for adding custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser, as well as a host of bug fixes and performance improvements. Below is the full change log:

Ability to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser

Using ripple delete on audio-only clips no longer disables the selected range

Audio meters retain custom width after relaunch

Improves responsiveness when editing very long projects

Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate

Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel

Fixes an issue in which adjusting the line spacing of multi-line titles only applied to the first line

Fixes an issue in which secondary storylines with mixed roles could overlap in the timeline

Fixes an issue that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple USB SuperDrive

Next up is Motion, Apple’s graphics tool, now sitting at version 5.3.1 following today’s update. The update brings a variety of bug fixes, including stability improvements for using multiple camera behaviors and exporting H.264 files and changing their frame rate. The full change log is below:

Improves stability when using multiple camera behaviors

Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate

Fixes a stability issue when using the Timecode text generator

Fixes a stability issue when the cursor rolls over markers during playback

Fixes a stability issue when using the nudge keyframe shortcut

Last but not least is Compressor, Apple’s video conversion software. Compressor is pushed to version 4.3.1 with today’s update, which is chock full of bug fixes and stability improvements:

Fade In/Fade Out filter is applied correctly when using distributed encoding

Disc name and titles are correctly displayed when using languages with double-byte characters

Location paths are respected when using Compressor via Terminal

Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate

Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel

Fixes an issue that could prevent processing files using 32-bit codecs including Animation, PNG, Cinepak, and WMV

Fixes an issue in which marker buttons on the Touch Bar may be displayed incorrectly

Fixes an issue that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple USB SuperDrive

Final Cut Pro X, Motion, and Compressor are all available on the Mac App Store.