Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Apple has officially released iOS 10.2.1 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 10.2.1 is likely a bug fix and performance improvement release. The initial beta was released on December 14 with a second beta issued before the holiday break. We’ll test the official version and highlight any changes discovered below.

iOS 10.2.1 is latest software update after the previous iOS 10.2 update. Released on December 12, iOS 10.2 brought Unicode 9.0 emoji characters, three new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus wallpapers, a new TV app, additional camera features, new Messages screen effects, and more.

Major changes aren’t expected in iOS 10.2.1, although a new iOS 10.3 beta is rumored and may include a new Theater Mode toggle accessible in part via Control Center ahead of iOS 11 later this year.

Developers on the iOS 10.2.1 beta will not see an update as the beta build and released build numbers are the same (14D27). As we await those major releases, we’ll test the latest iOS 10.2.1 software update and note any changes here.

