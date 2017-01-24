Gamevice launches new iPhone 7 MFi game controller w/ headphone jack & Lightning charging, new iPad controllers

Gamevice is one of the more popular options for Apple-certified, Made-for-iPhone (and iPad) game controllers. Today the company is introducing a new version of the controller specifically designed for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with a built-in headphone jack and a Lightning port for charging. It also has second-generation controllers launching today and later this month for iPads.

While the new headphone jack and Lightning port for charging are the standout features of the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus controller, the company notes that it also upgraded the thumb sticks and made the controller lighter by removing the battery and using the iPhone to draw power:

It’s lighter. The iPhone now powers Gamevice, meaning that it doesn’t need its own battery. What’s more, it draws no more power than headphones do.

Otherwise the controller is very similar in design to the company’s popular first-generation controller, including a folding mechanism that allows you to make the controller compact while traveling:

The new Gamevice for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be available January 31st at Apple stores and online for $99.

In addition, the company is announcing a new Gamevice for iPad mini also available later this month on Jan 31, and notes updated second generation controllers for iPad Air and Pro with Lightning connectors are both available through Apple already. We recently reviewed its latest product for the iPad Pro and took a look at the controller for iPhone in our roundup of the best MFi game controllers for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.