Hands on with jimmyCASE, a top-notch iPhone case with great materials

For the last few weeks I’ve been using jimmyCASE for iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6/6s. This iPhone case has a unique mix of materials including mahogany, silicone, and high performance elastic that work well together both aesthetically and functionally. Keep reading after the break to learn more and why jimmyCASE is worth picking up.

I typically use some sort of wallet case for my iPhone as I love the simplicity it provides along with some protection. I’ve tried out many different brands and styles over the years, but I haven’t come across anything quite like jimmyCASE before. Let’s dive into the details and I’l explain why this my new favorite case.

Materials |

jimmyCASE uses mahogany or basswood, silicone, and high performance elastic. Just hearing or reading about these materials might make this combination might sound a bit strange; but it really makes for a great looking product, as well as a flexible and functional one.

As for the colors, I tried out Black for iPhone 6/6s and Brown Tweedy for iPhone 7 Plus, both with mahogany. They offer more colorful choices as well as options with striped elastic if you’d like to spice things up. You can also choose to customize jimmyCASE with either mahogany or basswood (dark or light) and a white or black silicone bumper to go with your elastic color preference.

With this great mix of materials, jimmyCASE feels like a sharp hybrid between Nomatic’s slick modern wallets and the hand finished wood iPhone cases by Carved (we covered a tour of Carved’s unique business at 9to5Toys).

Build |

jimmyCASE’s build is very solid and it’s produced by hand in Los Angeles. The silicone bumper gives a nice grip, but doesn’t attract any lint and goes smoothly in and out of pockets and bags. The silicone wraps around the front of the screen enough that it’s not resting on the glass when turned over. The mahogany gives a rich look and a good amount rigidity and strength to the back.

The high performance elastic (which jimmyCASE says doesn’t wear out) is custom made for the company. I noticed the elastic isn’t sown all the way across at the bottom and was concerned at first. Then I realized this serves the slick purpose of sliding your cards, cash or other contents up smoothly.

The elastic wraps underneath the mahogany on both sides and is sown 3/4-inch from the outside edge toward the center at the bottom. This allows for the fun and useful push to slide function and also keeps all your contents from falling out.

Use & Feel |

I’ve found day to day use with jimmyCASE to be as great as it looks. Between the soft silicone bumper and the elastic on the back it’s very comfortable to hold and use. The use of elastic provides the ability to fit up to 6 cards plus cash (although I usually stick with 3 and the occasional bill or two). This is quite a bit more potential than most wallet cases on the market. And jimmyCASE really holds onto your contents securely.

Other aspects I appreciate are that when I want to use jimmyCASE without my cards I’m not left with a bulky case with unused space; and because of the design, the iPhone lays flat whether you have cards and contents stored on the back or not. As for protection, I haven’t dropped either of my iPhones while in jimmyCASE yet, but I feel confident it will provide solid protection whenever I do.

Like most silicone cases, the silicone bumper does soften the volume and sleep/wake button feel, but I still get enough of a soft click to be satisfied. There is a cutout for the ring/silent side switch which takes a little more effort to move, however that’s an issue with many cases.

My only criticism of jimmyCASE is that it’s a bit difficult to remove (but that also means it’s a snug fit, which is reassuring). I don’t switch out cases a whole lot, so it’s not a big deal for me, however, it’s good to keep in mind based on your preferences. I found it easiest to start in the top corner near the rear camera and work it off from there.

Conclusion |

With great materials, a sharp look, and flexible useful function, jimmyCASE has become my favorite new case and I definitely recommend picking one up.

You can find jimmyCASE for iPhone 6/6s on Amazon from $36 with Prime shipping and options for iPhone 7/7 Plus, 6/6s Plus and iPhone SE/5s on the jimmyCASE website. Prices range between $39-$59 depending on model and if you choose to customize your jimmyCASE.