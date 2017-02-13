LG UltraFine 5K Display inventory removed from Apple Stores after shipment delays caused by interference problems

Last month 9to5Mac published the first report highlighting LG UltraFine 5K Display performance problems when using the Apple-recommended monitor with Macs near Wi-Fi routers. Now we’ve learned that Apple Stores have stopped carrying the LG UltraFine 5K Display in retail locations for now.

Apple’s online store pushed back delivery dates on new UltraFine 5K purchases last week from 2-3 days to 5-6 weeks at the end of last week as well. LG’s Mac display originally went on sale on the end of last year and has had a special USB-C sale price of $974 (regular $1299) that ends on March 31.

Apple said at its MacBook Pro event back in October that the company worked with LG to create the UltraFine 5K Display which integrates well with macOS. UltraFine 5K is Apple’s current solution for Apple Thunderbolt Display customers looking for external Retina resolution monitors for Macs after Apple discontinued its own external display. It features the same resolution as 27-inch iMacs but uses Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C like Apple’s new MacBook Pros.

9to5Mac discovered the performance problems with LG’s UltraFine 5K monitor when using the display near Wi-Fi routers. LG later confirmed that poor shielding caused interference that future builds of the display would resolve. Existing LG UltraFine 5K Displays will require retrofitting with additional shielding to resolve the issues.

Apple’s online store still list ship times as 5-6 weeks out with no options for pickup in Apple Stores. Apple’s retail channels are currently the only outlets for purchasing LG UltraFine 5K Display with LG’s website listing the product but not offering buy options.

An Apple Store customer support representative confirmed that Apple pulled the existing 5K monitor stock from Apple Stores at LG’s request while new hardware is being manufactured.

LG UltraFine 4K Display which is slightly smaller at 21.5-inches versus 27-inches is unaffected by the ship time delays and performance issues.