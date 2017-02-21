9to5Toys Lunch Break: Brother AirPrint Inkjet Printer $40, 1-yr. Amazon Unlimited Cloud Storage $48, Parallels 11 for Mac $15, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: Brother All-In-One Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint $40, Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard $23, more
Claim your unlimited storage with 12 months of Amazon Cloud Drive for $48 (Reg. $60/yr)
Run Windows on your Mac with Parallels Desktop 11 for $15 shipped (Orig. $80)
Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals
9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time
Nighty Night! The award-winning Bedtime Story app goes free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Green Riding Hood goes free (Reg. $3)
- 2K iOS Game Sale: Civilization Revolution 2 $3, XCOM Enemy Within $3, more
- The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)
The Best Console Game Releases for February: Horizon Zero Dawn, For Honor, and more
Hands-on with Haiku Home’s beautiful L and H Series smart ceiling fans
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Anker rolls out new 4-inch Powerline reinforced MFi Lightning and microUSB cables, 2-packs from $5 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector w/ 6 USB ports $29 (Reg. $40), more
- Take the concert with you: Klipsch KMC3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers for $150
- Double down on backpacks – AmazonBasics for $12 and Under Armor Storm for $25 (Reg. $40)
- Games/Apps: FIFA 17 $30, PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Uncharted Bundle w/ XCOM 2 $230, more
- You can save over $100/yr by owning your modem: Arris DOCSIS 3.0 refurbs from $49
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes a Makita 13-piece Combo Drill Kit w/ Bits for $220
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $212, Cam $169, more
Amazon has quietly updated its free shipping policy for the better
Add rich sound to your home: Sony 5.1-Ch. Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer $225 shipped (Reg. $500)
- Dell 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $190
- Save up to 20% on Gift Cards
- Alto’s Odyssey is coming this summer
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker $10
- Score 50% off any menu-priced pizza from Pizza Hut
- 8-pack EcoSmart 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs $11, more
- VIZIO 38-inch 2-Ch. Sound Bar for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint $290
- Brother’s All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint: $100
- Samsung’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,099
- LG V20 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $500
- Aukey 2.4A Wall Charger with Foldable Plug $5 (Reg. $8), more
- The Big Book of Berenstain Bears for just $7 (all-time low)
- 100 Must-Have Classical Music Digital MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.89/ea.)
- Instant Pot Sous Vide Immersion Circulator for $89
- Canon’s latest certified refurb sale
- Apple Watch Milanese Loop band from $6
- Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle $200, more
- 5-pack of Etekcity’s Wireless Remote Control Outlets $21.50
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Series 2 Bike U-Lock $26
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Coffee Table Book Guide
- Get three Dr. Seuss books for the price of two
- Levi’s – get an extra 40% off sitewide
- Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank with Lightning Input $30
- Patagonia takes up to 50% off
- Vacuum Insulated Thermos Beverage Bottle $20
- HP’s 14″ Chromebook 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD $211
- LG G5 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $300
- SanDisk 480GB Ultra II Internal Solid State Drive for $108
- Crash Bandicoot comes back to PS4 this summer
- Presidents Day at eBay: Save 20% on Home Goods and more
- One-year subscriptions to Forbes magazine down to $5
- Mpow Bike iPhone/Android mount $10, more
- VUDU 3 HD horror titles for just $15: Bates Motel, more
- Mpow Solar Lights: Owl Spotlight $24 (Reg. $30), more
- Luma Wi-Fi System: 2-pack $249 (Reg. $299)
- Blue Apron Three Meal Bundle $27 (Reg. $60), and more
- 50% off everything at J.Crew Factory
- Architectural Digest w/ digital for just $6 + more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
You have to see the new iPhone-controlled Justice League Batmobile
Spin Master’s remote controlled BB-8 brings your favorite droid to life in a new way
- The Story Levitating Timepiece is mesmerizing with its iPhone-controlled clock face
- The popular Simon Memory Game gets a modern day reboot with a VR-inspired headset
- Hasbro jumps into STEM Toys with its upcoming Proto Max iOS and Android-controlled dog
- Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video
- Caavo is a gorgeous 4K set-top box designed to bring all of your content into one tidy package
- Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook/iPad stand gets a matte black makeover, available today
- ‘Neuron’ is a super kid friendly system for building smart gadgets using modular blocks
- Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
- Philips’ latest Moda monitor has a stunning design with ultra-thin bezels
- PixlPlay turns your old iPhone or Android device into a kid-friendly camera
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting two expansion packs later this year