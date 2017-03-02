Looking for new iPhone wallpaper? Here are almost 1,000 images to choose from …

There’s no shortage of iPhone wallpaper sites out there, but trawling through them to find decent images can be a tedious process. One Reddit user, however, has done the work for you, pulling together some 944 images from wallpaper sites across the web …

Images include textured and graphic backgrounds, cityscapes, nature scenes, cartoons and more.

Tastes of course vary, so it’s unlikely you’ll like all of them, but in a scroll through just the first 50 or so, the hit-rate seemed high enough to call it a worthwhile resource. You can find a sample gallery below.

The complete set of images can be seen on Imgur.

If you have a favorite wallpaper site, please share it in the comments.

Via BGR