Apple’s supplier clean energy program hits Japan, includes large floating solar facilities

Apple has long been committed to using renewable energy for its own operations, and in 2015 extended that goal to its suppliers, starting with China. In its 2016 supplier responsibility report, the company said that its energy efficiency program had reduced carbon emissions by more than 13,800 metric tons.

Today, Apple has announced that the program has reached Japan, with component supplier Ibiden pledging to power all of its Apple manufacturing with 100 percent renewable energy …

Finding space for large solar facilities in a country as densely packed as Japan posed a challenge, and Ibiden found an innovative solution.

To meet their commitment, Ibiden will invest in more than 20 new renewable energy facilities, including one of the largest floating solar photovoltaic systems in the country. The state-of-the-art floating system is constructed on a converted lumber yard to maximize land use in Japan.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s VP for Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives said that clean energy was good for business as well as the environment.

As we continue our push to power our global operations with 100 percent renewable energy, it is more important than ever that we help our manufacturing partners make the same transition to cleaner sources, and set an example for other companies to follow.

Apple now powers more than 93% of its worldwide operations with renewable energy, and has hit its goal of 100% in a total of 23 countries. Together with its suppliers, it says it is on track to generate over 2.5B kilowatt hours per year of clean energy for product manufacturing by the end of next year – the equivalent of taking over 400,000 cars off the road.