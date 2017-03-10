Happy Hour Podcast 110 | iPhone ‘Edition’ naming theories, iOS app caching considerations and more

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new iPhone ‘Edition’ rumor and other possible names Apple could use, the latest LG UltraFine 5K Display update, iOS app caching problems and possible fixes, Apple Watch charging time and sleep tracking, Apple Watch Nike+ compared to other Series 2 models, run training with Apple Watch, audiobooks through iBooks and iOS Now Playing design, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Report: This year’s flagship iPhone may be called the ‘iPhone Edition,’ launch well after announcement
- Rumor: iPad event speculated to be April 4th at Steve Jobs Theater on new Apple Park campus
- LG UltraFine 5K Displays now shipping March 8 after inventory pulled over poor shielding
- Comment: Sleep tracking with Apple Watch is still an unsolved problem
- Twitter for iOS adds new storage setting for managing & clearing cached data
- Developers can no longer edit App Store descriptions without App Review approval
