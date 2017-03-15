What is your top requested feature for the Apple Watch Series 3? [Poll]

The Apple Watch Series 2 released last year put a big focus on health and fitness with the inclusion of a GPS chip, enhanced waterproofing, a Nike+ edition, and more. Those were some of the top requested features when we asked you prior to its launch, so now we want to know what features or hardware upgrades you’re most anticipating for the Apple Watch 3 expected later this year.

Earlier today, we commented on how Apple Watch Series 3 could solve a few key problems with the current user experience by adding cellular connectivity. That’s one upgrade that could certainly be a standout new feature for a future Apple Watch. It would enable the Watch to act independently of the iPhone and become a true standalone device after adding more independence with Series 2 and its standalone GPS chip.

Beyond those possibilities, top requested features last time we asked you included new health sensors and sleep tracking, followed by a Smart Straps platform, which would connect to the device to allow for integrated batteries and or sensors as add-ons. Coming in last in our last poll was a FaceTime camera.

While there isn’t a whole lot yet rumored for the next-generation Apple Watch, there are a few hints that some of the above could be in the cards. Earlier this year we noted that Apple was granted a patent for health sensors, cameras, batteries & more in bracelet links, which would allow for the above Smart Strap-type platform.

There are also a few things that have been rumored before, including sleep tracking. And features that we could only imagine both customers and Apple wouldn’t be mad if possible to achieve in time for the next release, like a thinner and lighter design, or a better battery that might facilitate features like an always-on display or just longer time in between charging.

We recently ran down these and more rumors, supply chain chatter, and other possibilities in our look at what’s next for Apple Watch: How sleep tracking, cellular, and an always-on display could be major improvements.

So, with that in mind, what is YOUR top requested feature for the next-generation Apple Watch?